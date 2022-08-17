Cynthia M. “Cindy” Kiefer, age 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:46 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, surrounded by family in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Cindy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 14, 1957, to Alvin and Virginia (Weidenbenner) Mehringer.

She was a 1975 graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is one son Matt (Dana) Kiefer, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Talan and Turner Kiefer, her mother, Virginia Mehringer, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Marla (Phil) Becher, Jasper, IN, Sharron (Mark) Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, three brothers, Alvin Jr. (Mary) Mehringer, Jasper, IN, Donn (Melody) Mehringer, Francisco, IN, Phil (Amy) Mehringer, Jasper, IN, and several nieces, and nephews.

Preceding her in death is her father, Alvin Mehringer.

A Mass of Christian burial for Cynthia M. “Cindy” Kiefer will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday before the services at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.