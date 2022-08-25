On August 22, 2022, Daniel Paul Turnock, of Selvin, passed in peace at the age of 75. Dan was born on October 18, 1946, in South Bend, Indiana to Benjamin and Ruth (Borntrager) Turnock, where he grew up with two older sisters Sue Murchison Pare’ and Barbara Slabaugh, and his younger brother, Donny. Dan graduated from Hold Cross Elementary and St. Joseph High School. Growing up, Dan loved hanging out with his dad and his tools and also loved going to his aunt and uncle’s cherry orchard. Dan spent his spare time doing what his older sisters told him to do.

In 1966, Dan met the love of his life, Beverly Lou Matz from Bremen, Indiana, at the judo class he was teaching. They were married on June 17, 1967, and immediately started their family. To support his growing family, Dan finished his Trades Apprenticeship in 1969 as a plumber/pipefitter and joined Local 172 as the third generation, with his father and grandfather as members. During his 52-year trade career he ran a service truck; worked as a plumber at Notre Dame Campus, at powerhouses, construction sites, and hospitals – fitting pipes sometimes at dangerous heights. Dan loved his work.

In 1976, the city boy and small-town girl moved their family to Southern Indiana, finally settling on 14 acres in Warrick County, where they raised their 5 children amongst friends that quickly became family. Dan was a member of South Bend Knights of Columbus, Boy Scout leader of Selvin Troop #172, 4-H judge of plastic models, Tecumseh High School marching band parent and announcer, and president of the Tecumseh High School Athletic Association. There simply was no man prouder of his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. In his final days with all his children around him, Dan continued to tell stories, keeping his wife and children laughing out loud with his dry sense of humor.

Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly; his 5 children, Patrick (Alfiya) of Dale, IN, Kelley (Chad) Johnson of Zionsville, IN, Colleen (Dave) Wasemann of Noblesville, IN, Katie (Jason) Doan of Westfield, IN, and Chrissy (Craig) Kaiser of Noblesville, IN. Dan affectionately known as Pop, is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Sean Turnock, Abby, Karley, and Craig Johnson, Jo and Henry Wasemann, Olivia and Zachary Doan and Mason, Morgan and Mackenzie Kaiser, his siblings Sue, Barb, and Donny; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and his beloved sister-in-law, Shirley Jordan.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish St. Joseph Church, 8 E. Maple Street, Dale, Indiana, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., C.D.T. (4:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T.), with a funeral Mass on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., C.D.T. (11:00 a.m., E.D.T.). Following Mass, a celebration of life and lunch will be held at the St. Joseph Parish Center in Dale. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation at http://www.pmsf.org (in honor of Mason Kaiser) or the Joseph Maley Foundation at http://www.josephmaley.org (in celebration of Daniel Turnock. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com