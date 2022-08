The Auxiliary of Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 is sponsoring a membership dinner for its members and the Auxiliary at VFW Post 673 Jasper on Thursday, September 8th beginning at 6:30 pm. Veterans with fifty years of membership will be recognized. The cost of the dinner is $10. Please RSVP by calling Donna Brittingham Auxiliary President at 812-630-3029 by September 5th.

