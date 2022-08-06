Donald L. Herring, age 86 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Donald was born in West Frankfort, Illinois on November 4, 1935 to Samuel and Hettie (Wall) Herring. He married Pasty Dean Whittington on September 14, 1957 in the Heights Church of God in West Frankfort, Illinois. She preceded him in death on September 22, 2013.

He retired from the Indiana Army National Guard after over 39 years of service, and was a member of the VFW Post #673.

He also continued to work for the Jasper Armory and the Holiday Inn in Jasper after retirement.

Donald regularly attended Crosspoint Fellowship Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed woodworking, watching wrestling, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are three daughters, Dianna Thomas (Michael Westhafer), Jasper, Kimberly Norman, Richland, IN, and Dawn Herring, Jasper, one son, Darryl Herring, Paoli, seven grandchildren, Melissa Roach, Troy Herring (MaryAnn), Krystal Day (Aaron), Montana Norman, Caitlyn Ford (Scott), and Allison and Mackenzie Herring, one step grandchild Ariel Ragan (William), twelve great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, with 4 great-great grandchildren on the way, one sister, Norma Harper (Ron), Mt. Vernon, IN, and one brother, Floyd Herring (Phyllis), West Frankfort.

Preceding him in death besides his wife were his parents and one brother, Ellis B. Herring.

Funeral services for Donald L. Herring will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper with burial to follow at a later date at Jasper Enlow City Cemetery. Pastor David King will officiate. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military honor rites.

A visitation will be held from 11am until the 2 pm service time at Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crosspoint Fellowship Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.