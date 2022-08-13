Doris J. Michel, age 85, of Huntingburg, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her home in Huntingburg.

She was born March 21, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York to Harry and Rita (McNamara) Carey. She married Ralph Michel on September 5, 1959, in Brooklyn, New York. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force. She had enjoyed working at Kmart and going to her grandchildren’s sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Michel, who passed away on February 1, 2020; a brother, James Carey; two sisters, Barbara Henn and Rita Thompson; two grandchildren, Zachary Eckert and Emily Michel-Mayle.

She is survived by her three children, Brian (Terri) Michel of Ohio, Diane (Brian) Jones of Velpen, and Evan (Tracey) Michel of Huntingburg; three grandchildren, Allie, Aidan, and Jack Michel and one great-grandson on the way.

Graveside services for Doris J. Michel will be private. Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com