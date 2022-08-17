Dubois Ruritan Hosting Wiffle Ball Tournament Saturday August 27th

The Dubois Ruritan will be hosting a Wiffle ball tournament on Saturday august 27th at the Dubois community park in Dubois. There will be two age divisions open and 12u the cost is 60 dollars per team they ask for you to please register by Sunday august 21st to find out more information find the Dubois Ruritan on Facebook. You can register your team by calling luke at 812-613-3394 or Cody at 812-639-0744 or by email at ewoolems@gmail.com

