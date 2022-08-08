Evansville Arrested on OWI and Neglect of a Dependent Charges

At approximately 1:00 Friday morning, Indiana State Police responded to a report of subjects walking along I-64 near the 37 mile-marker. When troopers arrived, they located two adults and three children at the 36.5 mile-marker. The adult male was identified as 27-year-old William Burdette of Evansville. Further investigation revealed Burdette was driving a 1997 Ford Explorer westbound on I-64 near the 36 mile-marker when the vehicle left the roadway on the north side, rolled several times, and came to a final rest down an embankment. Burdette displayed signs of impairment and had minor injuries. The adult female and Burdette’s six-year-old daughter had minor injuries. Burdette’s three-year-old and one-year-old sons were not injured. Warrick County EMS checked everyone involved in the crash and further medical treatment was refused. A family member later picked up the adult female and Burdette’s children. Burdette submitted a blood test and those results are pending. Burdette was arrested and taken to the Warrick County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. Burdette is facing charges of

Neglect of a Dependent, Level 5 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Passengers under the age of 18, Level 6 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor