Evansville Homeowners Allowed Into Blast Zone For Visits

Folks who live near the home in Evansville that exploded last week were allowed to go home for a few hours over the weekend. Police allowed neighbors back into the area to see their homes, grab a few things, and survey the damage. Some of the homes are unstable and may have to be torn down. Investigators have not yet said what caused the house in Evansville to explode. Three people died in the explosion and more than a dozen homes were damaged in some way.

