Evansville Man Sentenced to 18 months after Pleading Guilty

Glynn Petticord, 51, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody.

According to court documents, Petticord was sentenced to 156 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Towards the end of his sentence, Petticord was transferred by the federal Bureau of Prisons to a residential reentry center in Evansville. The Bureau of Prisons contracts with residential reentry centers, also known as halfway houses, to provide assistance to inmates who are nearing release. Inmates serving a portion of their sentence at a residential reentry center are only authorized to leave the RRC through sign-out procedures for approved activities.

Petticord was to remain in the facility and abide by the facility’s rules until his projected release date of June 5, 2021. On April 24, 2021, Petticord left the reentry center without authorization and did not return. Law enforcement apprehended Petticord in Evansville on January 31, 2022.