Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation Board Member Takes Leave of Absent

The Evansville school board member arrested as part of a drug sweep this month is taking a leave of absence from her school duties. The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation yesterday gave board member Amy Word a leave of absence. She was arrested for owning the bar where authorities made several drug arrests. Word says police didn’t find any drugs or her, or inside the restaurant. She’s pleaded not guilty to the charges and has refused to formally resign from the school board

