First Indiana Rebate Checks To Be Mailed Next Week

The checks are going in the mail next week. The state of Indiana yesterday said those 200-dollar rebate checks are ready to be printed and will be mailed next week. State Auditor Tera Klutz says they will print 50 thousand checks a day, and send them out as soon as they are ready. Klutz says anyone who has not yet received their 125-dollar rebate check will get both on one check. The hope is to have all of the checks mailed out by October.