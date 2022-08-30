Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana In Need of Volunteers

Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana needs volunteers in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer, and Washington counties and will host free training on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Albany location, 502 Hausfeldt Lane.

Hosparus Health provides compassionate care, comfort, and support to seriously ill patients and their caregivers. Depending on their interests, volunteers provide companionship to patients and respite to their caregivers, bereavement care, veteran-to-veteran companionship, and community outreach.

Interested participants must have available transportation, and provide documentation for COVID-19 vaccinations prior to training.

Registration is required. To register for the September training or future sessions, complete the volunteer application at hosparushealth.org/volunteer. For more information, contact Vonya Gresham, volunteer manager, at vgresham@hosparus.org or 812-542-2809.