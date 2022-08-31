Huntingburg and IU Eppley Institute Partner to create Parks and Rec System Master Plan

The City of Huntingburg and Indiana University’s Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands has recently partnered to create a Parks & Recreation System Master Plan. The goal of this partnership is to produce a plan that ensures Huntingburg’s parks system meets the needs of residents both now and into the future. The plan will also identify gaps and future shortfalls, establish development priorities, and create an implementation strategy. This planning effort provides an opportunity to take an assessment of all the physical and programmatic resources in the City’s Parks & Recreation Department and determine the priorities for future investment.

Through extensive research and input from the citizens of Huntingburg, the project team will identify a long-term approach to the delivery of recreation services that are inclusive, contemporary in design, and financially sustainable.

The public is invited to participate in the following elements of the planning process:

Parks & Recreation Master Plan Website: Community members are invited to visit the project website to learn how to participate in plan development at: http://huntingburg.eppley.org.

Residents are invited to participate in a survey aimed at understanding opinions about the Parks & Recreation system and provide recommendations for future development. Invitations to take the survey will arrive in the mail this week

Community Workshops, Stakeholder Meetings, and Interviews: The project team will coordinate and facilitate meetings that include interviews with key community stakeholders.

Public Meeting: The Eppley Institute will facilitate a public meeting to present the draft plan in early December to gain input from the public and share the project and process. Details of this meeting will be announced at a later date.

For more information about the Huntingburg Parks & Recreation System Master Plan, please contact Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands Project Manager Layne Elliott at laynelli@iu.edu or City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development Rachel Steckler at (812) 683-2211 or by e-mail at: rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.