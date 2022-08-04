Huntingburg Street Department Close a Few Roads August 8th & 9th

The Huntingburg Street Department will apply an asphalt emulsion liquid road surface coating, designed to help protect and prolong the asphalt pavement, to Old US231 between US231 and Van Buren Street and Leland Drive between 21st and 22nd Streets, on Monday, August 8, and Tuesday, August 9, 2022, weather permitting.

There will be no access to the road during the course of the work. Residents who normally park their vehicles on the street or have driveways off of the streets in those areas are asked to plan to park on a side street nearby to have access to their vehicles. Barricades will be removed as soon as the road is ready for vehicular traffic.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.