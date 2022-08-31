Imogene Z. Stafford, age 96, Oakland City, formerly of Pikeville, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home and Rehabilitative Center in Oakland City.

She was born May 25, 1926 in Oakland City, Indiana, to Charles and Clesta (Henning) Coleman; and married Lawrence T. Stafford. Imogene enjoyed quilting and growing flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence who died in 1999; a daughter, Debra Stafford; two sons, Lawrence Greg Stafford and infant, Stevie Stafford; four brothers, Edgar, Cecil, Lloyd and Paul Coleman; a son-in-law, David Leslie; and a grandson, Tim Stafford.

She is survived by two daughters, Tamara “Tammy” Lee of Pikeville, Teresia “Faye” Leslie of Lynnville; two sons, Mike Stafford of Jasper, Doug Stafford of Pikeville; nine grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Imogene Z. Stafford will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, Indiana. Burial will follow at Cup Creek Cemetery, in Velpen.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son from 10:00 until 2:00 p.m. E.D.T., on Friday, the day of the service.