The Indiana House and Senate is passing a GOP-sponsored bill that would ban most abortions statewide. The bill will now head to the desk of Republican Governor Eric Holcomb, who tweeted that he was “pro-life” after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June. The bill will ban most abortions, with the exception of cases involving rape or incest. Indiana currently allows abortions up to 20 weeks after fertilization.

