Indiana Democratic Party Announces Paul Steury Will Run in Race to Replace Walorski

The Democrats have a candidate who wants to replace Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The Indiana Democratic Party yesterday said Goshen high school science teacher Paul Steury will run in the race to replace Walorski in her northern Indiana district. She died last month in a car crash. The Republicans are running businessman and former Walorski ally Rudy Yakym in the race. Voters will decide in November.

