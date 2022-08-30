Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife Stocks Indiana Lakes with 247,000 Bass

The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 30,000 striped bass were added to two of southern Indiana’s largest public lakes, Brookville and Cecil M. Harden. In addition, more than 247,000 hybrid striped bass were added to 10 public lakes throughout the state. locally, Patoka lake in Dubois, Crawford, and orange counties received 54,000 hybrids.

Hybrid striped bass production at East Fork Fish Hatchery exceeded the annual request for 2022. Surplus fish were stocked in Monroe, Hardy, Shadyside, and Patoka lakes. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1.5 inches in length, and should reach a catchable size of 14 inches in 2024.

Indiana anglers can look forward to continued quality striped and hybrid striped bass fishing opportunities in the coming years. Learn more about fishing these species in Indiana here at dnr.IN.gov/fish-and-wildlife