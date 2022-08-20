Indiana Senate has a new majority floor leader

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray has named State Senator Chris Garten, Republican of Charlestown, as the new majority floor leader of the Senate’s majority caucus. Garten replaces Senator Mark Messmer, of Jasper, who served as the floor leader since he was tapped by Bray four years ago in November 2018.

The majority leader is the second-ranking leadership position in the caucus and helps develop and enforce the rules of the Senate. The selected senator works to promote the party’s legislative agenda and is the principal speaker during debates on the chamber floor. The position is appointed by the Pro Tem’s office.

Mark Messmer who serves District 48 in Indiana is the chair of the Senate Committee on Environmental Affairs and continues to play an important role in the Senate Majority Caucus and the full Senate.