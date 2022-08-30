INDOT Announces 3 separate Road Closures on SR 257, SR 164, and US 231.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced 3 separate road closures on SR 257, SR 164, and US 231.

The closures are as follows:

-Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 7, State Road 257 will be closed between State Road 56 and Velpen. Crews will be replacing three pipes under the roadway and work is expected to take three days to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for the closure is State Road 56 to US 231 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

-Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, daily road closures are planned for State Road 164 near Celestine. Closures will begin west of State Road 545 near Celestine and proceed east to State Road 145. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway and the sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as each pipe replacement project is complete. The entire project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for motorists is US 231 to State Road 162 to State Road 64 to State Road 145. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

– And finally beginning on or around Monday, September 12, the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble will be closed. This closure will allow for a reconstruction of the approach to US 231 and the project is expected to be completed by the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.

Local traffic on CR 800N will have access up to the point of closure. US 231 will remain open during the project.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.