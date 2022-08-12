INDOT Announces a Road Closure on State Road 62 in Perry County

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 62 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, work will begin on a slide correction on State Road 62 near St. Croix. This will cause a closure on SR 62 between Oklahoma Road and South Indian Lake Road. During the closure, crews will be working to stabilize an identified slide. A process utilizing will be used to correct the slide. Once corrected crews will also repair the roadway in the affected area. This closure is expected to last through the end of November, depending on the weather.

The official detour during the closure is State Road 145 to Interstate 64 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.