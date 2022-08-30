Janet S. Wenzel, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the Heart-to-Heart Hospice Facility in Evansville, Indiana.

Janet was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 18, 1947, to Albert and Betty (Tormohlen) Wenzel.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a bookkeeper for Hoosier Oil and then more recently a caregiver for her parents.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Janet liked to read, work on word puzzles, tend to her plants, and eat out with her friends.

Surviving are one brother Jim (Marilyn) Wenzel, Jasper, IN, three nieces Abby (Jace) Brescher, Ireland, IN, Tara (Andrew) Fleck, Jasper, IN, and Jaymee (Zack) Cannon, Petersburg, IN, and nine great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents, is one sister, Jeanette Wenzel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Janet S. Wenzel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

