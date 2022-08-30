Janice K. Flannagan, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at her home on , 2022.

Janice was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on , 1949, to Ervin and Mildred (Vaal) Hagedorn. Janice married Dr. Michael Flannagan on , 1970, in St. Meinrad Catholic Church.

Janice began her career at St. Joseph Hospital in Huntingburg. She then worked as a registered nurse in Indianapolis supporting her husband through dental school.

She was a member of St. Meinrad and St. Boniface Catholic Church, Precious Blood Catholic Church, and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

Family always came first to her. She enjoyed preparing meals and entertaining family and friends, especially during the holidays. In addition to raising her four children, she enjoyed landscaping, interior design, gardening, tennis, golf, traveling, and sunsets. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and following them in their activities.

Janice is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dr. Michael Flannagan, and four children; Dr. Lesley (Dr. John) Kizior, Dr. Ryan (Dr. Kathleen) Flannagan, Dr. Kelly (Dr. Derrick) Young, Dr. Ross (Ashleigh) Flannagan, 14 grandchildren; Ben, Grace, and Cortland Kizior, Bridget, Paige, Kendall, and Quinn Flannagan, Olivia, Katelyn, Dylan, and Carter Young, Reagan, Owen, and Camden Flannagan, eight sisters; Linda (Jan) Braun, Lula (Gene) Michel, Brenda (Pat) Arnold, Connie (Charlie) Schmitt, Ruthie (Rike) Winchell, Rita (Jim) Voges, Gail (Jim) Kippenbrock and Laura Janay, three brothers; Donnie (Marietta) Hagedorn, Ralph (Judy) Hagedorn, and Paul Hagedorn, and step-father, Bob Leggett.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Mildred and Ervin.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Janice K. Flannagan will be held at 11:00 a.m. (EST/fast time) 10:00 a.m. (CST/slow time) on , 2022, in St. Meinrad Catholic Church in St. Meinrad, Indiana with burial to follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery in Santa Claus.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (EST/fast time) on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. A second visitation will be held two hours before the service at St. Meinrad Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. (EST/ fast time) on , .

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family would prefer memorial contributions be made in her name to St. Meinrad Catholic Church, St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Santa Claus or a favorite charity.

