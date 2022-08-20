Jasper German Club Vine to Wine Event

If you like wine and you like FREE then The Jasper Deutscherverein has an event for you. The Jasper German Club will hold its first Vine to Wine event. Here is incoming German Club President Landen Weidenbenner….

Laura Grammer explains there are 4 days to this event spread between August, September, and January of 2023.

This event is free of cost and registration is required as there is limited spots available. To register or to learn more about future Jasper German Club events you can follow Jasper German Club on Facebook or contact them directly at jasperdeutscherverein@gmail.com