Jasper Man arrested On OWI Charges.
Jasper police department officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle yesterday night at around 10:02 pm for no taillights. The subject identified as 26-year-old Wyatt E Jenkins displayed signs of impairment and upon further investigation, he tested .16 bac. subj was taken into custody
Jenkins was lodged in the Dubois County security center on charges of:
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED OVER .15
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA,
CITATIONS:
OPERATING WITHOUT INTERLOCK DEVICE
OPERATING WHILE SUSPENDED
OPEN CONTAINER
Be the first to comment on "Jasper Man Arrested On OWI Charges"