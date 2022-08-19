Jasper Man arrested On OWI Charges.

Jasper police department officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle yesterday night at around 10:02 pm for no taillights. The subject identified as 26-year-old Wyatt E Jenkins displayed signs of impairment and upon further investigation, he tested .16 bac. subj was taken into custody

Jenkins was lodged in the Dubois County security center on charges of:

OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED OVER .15

OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA,

CITATIONS:

OPERATING WITHOUT INTERLOCK DEVICE

OPERATING WHILE SUSPENDED

OPEN CONTAINER