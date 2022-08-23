Jasper Man Arrested on OWI Charges Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:00 PM the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a possible intoxicated driver at CVS. Officers arrived in the area shortly after the call and located a car matching the description given in the parking lot of Holiday Liquors. When Officers attempted to make contact with the individual driving the vehicle, the driver pulled away. Officers initiated contact with the male driver at the southside McDonald who was identified as 50-year-old Richard Gordon. Gordon showed signs of intoxication on the scene and later tested .25 on a certified chemical test at the Jasper Police Department. Gordon was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center on charges of operating a vehicle with an ace of .15 or more where the defendant has a prior conviction for OWI within the last 7 years, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.