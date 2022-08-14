Jasper Man Facing Intoxication Charges After Resisting Law Enforcement

A Jasper man is facing intoxication charges after resisting law enforcement.

Early this morning the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to 703 E 15th Street due to a report of an unruly male subject.

Once officers arrived they were able to identify the subject as 25-year-old, Jose Soto-Casiano.

Upon investigation, Soto-Casiano was determined to be highly intoxicated and was resisting the officers.

Soto-Casiano was transported to Memorial hospital for medical clearance.

He was later booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement.