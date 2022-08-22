Jasper Man was Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges Sunday evening.

On Sunday at around 6:06 pm the jasper police department received a 911 call in reference to a physical domestic at 706 clay street. Upon arrival, law enforcement conducted an investigation and found that the subject 32-year-old Jordan Dunn had battered his spouse in the presence of minors. Through the investigation, the officers also determined that Jordan Dunn had strangled the female victim. Jordan Dunn was lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of domestic battery- level 6 felony

strangulation- level 6 felony and, disorderly conduct- class b misdemeanor.