Jasper Police Department Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Subjects

The Jasper Police department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying multiple subjects.
The subjects needing to be identified are in reference to an incident that occurred at around 4:00 AM on August 7th.
To see a picture of the subjects go to our television partner’s website, WJTS.TV.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or their anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
