Jasper Three-Vehicle Crash Leaves Two Vehicles Totaled

A three-vehicle crash in Jasper leaves two vehicles totaled.

Yesterday afternoon, the driver of a Chevy Equinox was traveling North on 3rd Ave., near Hopf Ave., when they turned south.

When turning they failed to yield the right of way to the driver of a Ford Escape, causing the Ford’s front to collide with the back of the Chevy.

The crash caused the Chevy to spin around and hit the front of a Jeep Cherokee sitting at a stop sign on Hopf Ave.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital due to head and leg pain.

Both the Chevy and the Ford were totaled and the Jeep had $1500 in damages.

The driver of the Chevy was cited for failure to yield right of way.