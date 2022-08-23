Jasper Woman Behind Bars for Intimidating Multiple People

A jasper woman is behind bars for intimidating multiple people.

At approximately 9:10 pm on Sunday night, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Baden Strasse in reference to a female subject who was intimidating multiple tenants. The female subject was identified as 26-year-old Chelsea Pate of jasper. After further investigation, it was determined that Pate showed signs of intoxication. Pate was evaluated by Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for benzodiazepines, amphetamines, cannabinoids, and methamphetamine. Pate was charged with intimidation and public intoxication and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center.