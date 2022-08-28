Joan M. Jamniczky, age 83, of Saint Meinrad, Indiana, passed away at 10:02 a.m., on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born November 18, 1938, in Siberia, Indiana, to Anton and Martha (Schlachter) Beckman; and married Frank Jamniczky on October 18, 1958, in Siberia. Joan worked as a secretary at Saint Meinrad Archabbey & Seminary for many years and also in guest relations at the Archabbey Guest House. She was a member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Joan enjoyed playing card games, spending time with her family, cooking, gardening, watching college basketball, and listening to music. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Jamniczky who died in 2001; her mother and father; two sons, Joe Jamniczky who died in 2002, and John Jamniczky who died in infancy; and by ten siblings, Romie, Alfred, Oscar, Don, Bert, Linus, Eddie, and Leo Beckman, Hilda Bachman and Olivia Blank.

She is survived by two daughters, Gloria Stanger of Bloomington, Indiana, and Tammy Heckel of Evanston, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Justin, Matt and Nick Jamniczky, Zach Hochgesang, Claire and Trey Heckel, and Wes Stanger; and by eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Joan Jamniczky will be held at 11:00 a.m., C.D.T. (12:00 p.m., E.D.T.), on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Meinrad Catholic Church in Saint Meinrad, Indiana. Burial will follow at St. Meinrad Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Anthony Vinson, O.S.B. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the funeral arrangements.

Friends may call for visitation at the Church from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., C.D.T. (10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., E.D.T.), on Wednesday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com