Kimball Electronics Gives Invites Students to Participate in Video and Essay Contest

Kimball Electronics Gives (KEG), the employee giving circle of Kimball Electronics Inc., invites all students in Dubois County, as an individual, team, or class, to dedicate time to a project that makes a positive social impact on others in our communities (or for the environment) before or during September—and then capture it on video as part of a community-wide video contest.

The effort is part of Kimball Electronics’ second “Making a Difference Month in Dubois County” throughout September.

Making a Difference Month will culminate with an awards banquet, similar to the company’s 2019 event, open to the public, at Astra Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The contest will include five school-age categories: Kindergarten; Grades 1-3, Grades 4-5; Grades 6-8; and High School. Videos should be creative and be 1 to 3 minutes long. There is no fee to enter. The deadline to submit a video is Oct. 3.

Students are also encouraged to participate in a written essay contest, separate from the video contest, that also promotes helping others and/or the environment. There are four age categories: Grades 1-3, Grades 4-5; Grades 6-8; and High School. Submit a 300-words-or-less personal essay to the email listed above by Oct. 3, 2022. Acceptable themes: 1) How I Personally Made a Positive Difference in My Community. 2) A Person I Most Admire Who Helps Others In Need. 3) The Charity I Believe in the Most — and Why? 4) How Can We Help The Earth For Future Generations?

The deadline for essays is Oct. 3.

Essay winners will be announced for first, second, and third places in each age category. Winning essayists will read their essays on the Astra stage.

Videos and essays will be judged by Employee Partners of KEG. Prizes will be awarded to the first-place winners.

Send essays and videos to Kimball Electronics’ Scott Saalman at scott.saalman@kimballelectronics.com

Keynote Speaker for the event is international professional underwater photographer Alex Rose (who spoke during the 2019 event). Alex (pictured at left), of Chicago, will speak about how she infuses her talents, skills, and passions to make a difference for the world’s oceans.

Admission to the event is $10 per person. Details about the starting time and how to purchase tickets will be announced soon. All proceeds, after event expenses, will go to Kimball Electronics Gives (KEG) to fund grants awarded to eligible charities and organizations in our communities this fall. Since 2018, KEG has granted $33,000+ to various charities. KEG is a team of employees who voluntarily donate money to become a Partner for the calendar year.

Questions? Contact Scott Saalman at scott.saalman@kimballelectronics.com Also, contact him if your schools would be interested in Alex visiting your school (or classrooms) on Oct. 13 or 14.