Lane restrictions and closures planned for SR 550

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions and closures for State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy for four culvert replacement projects.

Beginning on or around , State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee will be restricted. This restriction will allow for a culvert replacement on Eastgate Avenue. During the restrictions, a flagger will be utilized for traffic control. Once complete, crews will begin work on another culvert replacement near Brooks Bridge Road on or around . This will also require a restriction on SR 550 utilizing a flagger for traffic control.

The third culvert replacement project will occur near Abel Hill Road. This project will require the closure of SR 550 on or around . Following completion, the fourth replacement project will occur just west of Windom Road on or around . This project will also require the closure of SR 550.

All four projects are expected to be completed within a week, depending on the weather

The official detour during closures is State Road 150 to State Road 550. Local traffic will have access up to point of closure.