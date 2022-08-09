Louisiana Man Arrested in Jasper After Chase Early this Morning

Louisiana Man arrested in Jasper after a chase early this morning

At approximately 5:00 this morning, multiple units were dispatched to the report of a possible stolen vehicle northbound from Interstate 64 & State Road 162. After attempting to stop the vehicle for several miles and the successful deployment of stop sticks by the Jasper Police Department, the suspect fled on foot in the area of Clay Street in Jasper. The suspect was identified as William Tatum of Louisiana and is NOW IN CUSTODY.

MORE INFORMATION TO COME WHEN AVAILABLE.