Luther E. Weisman, age 90, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 8:33 a.m., on Monday, August 29, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement in Jasper, Indiana.

Luther was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on November 16, 1931, to Frank J. and Emma (Angerer) Weisman. He married Elinor “Dotty” Beumer on September 15, 1956, in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Holland, Indiana.

He was a 1949 graduate of Jasper High School.

He is a United States Navy Veteran, who served in Korea from 1952-1956.

He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Washington, Indiana, and the American Legion Post #147.

Luther was a lifetime farmer.

Surviving are his wife, Dotty Weisman, Otwell, Indiana, three children, Tom (Tina) Weisman, Otwell, IN, Kevin Weisman, Bedford, Ann DeCarlo, Westfield, IN, and two grandchildren, Fr. Christian DeCarlo, Muncie, IN, and Sarah (Derek) DeSpain, Noblesville, IN, one great-granddaughter, Emerson DeSpain, and one sister, Mary Coltrain, Carmel, IN.

Preceding him in death is an infant daughter, Lydia Weisman, one grandson, Kurt M. Weisman, one sister, Martha Dedert, and two brothers, Albert and Fred Weisman.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

