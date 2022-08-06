Marilynn K. Sonderman, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on , 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, IN surrounded by family.

Marilynn was born on , 1935, to Francis A. and Lucille B. (Brumley) Higgins. She married James J. Sonderman on , 1955 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Danville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on , 2009.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School class of 1953.

Marilynn owned and operated Furniture Suppliers Incorporated in Jasper alongside her husband and later her son.

Marilynn was on the Board of Trustee of Saint-Mary-Of-The-Woods college for nine years. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Daughter of Isabella, Saint Anns Society and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Marilynn loved golf and bowling. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her family. One of her greatest privileges was receiving the eucharist from Pope Benedict at the canonization of Saint Mother Theodore Guerin in Rome.

Marilynn is survived by two daughters; Marja (Mark) Schatz, Siberia, IN and Amy (Jeff) Woods, Coggon, Iowa, one son; John (Judy) Sonderman, Jasper, IN, four granddaughters; Melissa (Nathan) Toothman, Elizabeth and Julie Woods, and Shannon Sonderman, one grandson; Brian (Lydia) Sonderman, three great-grandsons; Parker, Case, and Gatlin Toothman, and one brother; Tim Higgins.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two brothers; Bill and John Higgins.

A Mass of Christian burial for Marilynn K. Sonderman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. A burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Kundeck Hall) on , 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Mary of the Woods College (Terre Haute), St. Meinrad Archabbey, or Sisters of the Providence (Terre Haute).

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.