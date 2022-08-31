Martha A. Howard, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Charles Health Care Center in Jasper.

Martha was born in Celestine, Indiana, on June 23, 1931, to Albert and Rosa (Schepers) Fromme. She married Robert Stephen Howard on November 24, 1949, at St. Celestine Catholic Church. He was her devoted husband for 63 years. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2012.

Martha worked at Jasper Rubber Products and Masterbrand. She later managed alongside her husband, the St. Vincent DePaul store for many years.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the D of I, the Ladies Sodality, the Holy Family Christ Renews His Parish and Cursillo. She was a Stephen and Eucharistic Minister.

She was a recipient of the Simon Brute Society Award, and the Mother Teresa Award for all her work within the church and community.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, playing cards, singing in the church choir and was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan. She was devoted to her faith and family.

She is survived by four daughters; Ramona Howard, Phoenix, AZ, Phyllis (Thomas Lynn) Hughes, Carmel, IN, Rose (Thomas) Terwiske, Jasper, IN, Jennifer (Allen) Banning, Lafayette, IN, six sons; Mark Howard, (Don McCracken “deceased), Fairmount, IN, Thomas (Sherry) Howard, North Richland Hills, TX, Clifton (Pamela) Howard, Jasper, IN, Andrew (Cindy) Howard, Newburgh, IN, Damian (Gina) Howard, Omaha, NE, and Warren Howard and Penny Jennings, Greenfield, IN, 22 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one sister; Doreatha Davis, one brother; Oscar (Mary Ann) Fromme, four sister-in-laws; Mary Alice Fromme, Joan Howard, Martha Howard, and Shirley Howard.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are two sisters; Marcella Kluesner and Mary Fuhs, five brothers; Othmar, Jerome, Hugo, Hilbert, and Gilbert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha A. Howard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown chapel in Jasper, Indiana and one hour before the service at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. The D of I will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. prior to the visitation on Tuesday, September 6th.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Holy Family or to Holy Family Catholic Church.

