Mary Ann Sophia Cummings, 72, of Birdseye passed away Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home in Birdseye. Mary Ann was born in Duff on August 2, 1950 to Leo Joseph and Marie (Gutgsell) Meyer. She was united in marriage to Dexter Owen Cummings on May 26, 1973 in St. Mary’s Church in Huntingburg. Dexter preceded her in death on April 11, 2002.

Mary Ann received an Associates in computer science from the University of Evansville in 1972. She worked at the Abbey Press for 18 years, and retired from Masterbrand Cabinets after 14 years. Mary Ann was a member of the Birdseye Town Council, former Park Board member, Secretary of the Indiana Planning Commission, and Dubois Strong. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas (Kelsey) Cummings of Huntingburg and Michael (Molly) Cummings of Ferdinand. Two daughters, Nancy (Scott) Baresic of Evansville and Angela (Justin) Baker of Birdseye. Eight grandchildren, Violet Cummings, Alice, Ingrid, and Leo Baker, Owen and D.J. Baresic, Zachary and Elizabeth Cummings. One sister, Patty (Larry) King of Huntingburg, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Chappel.

A celebration of life will be held on August 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be from 2:00 until the service at the funeral home. A meal will be served after the service at the Birdseye Masonic Lodge. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.