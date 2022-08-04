Memorial Hospital Achieved Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ – making this the 15th year in a row.

This unique distinction places Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center as one of only three hospitals in the United States (and the only one in Indiana) to boast such an accolade. In addition, Memorial Hospital is again among the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects people with the right health care provider and hospital.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from January 2020 to March 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 399 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this overall award.

Healthgrades evaluates the performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from the randomized HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topics of these questions range from room cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology.