More than half of the Hoosier state is in the CDC’s high community risk level for spreading COVID-19. Fifty-three counties are in the highest risk category on the CDC data map. There are 35 Indiana counties listed at medium risk for spreading the virus. This comes as over 16 thousand cases and 50 Covid-related deaths were reported in Indiana in the past week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr