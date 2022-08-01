Nellie Le Mond

Nellie, age 78 of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away on , 2022

She was born at home in Eckerty, Indiana, to Ralph and Silva Le Mond, on June the 1st 1944, exactly 7 years to the day of her older brother Alva E Le Mond.

Nellie worked for Goodwill Industries in Indianapolis, assembling phones for ATT, and in the cafeteria at Allison Transmissions. In 1976 Nellie moved, with her parents, back to her home in Crawford County to care for the family farm, raising cattle, and hogs, and assisting in the care of local elderly residents. She was an impressive gardener, helping to raise enough food to sustain the family over winter.

Nellie loved being on the farm, she raised all kinds of animals, including two baby deer.

She was an apprentice to her mother and Aunt Dorothy who were master Quilters.

Nellie enjoyed gospel and old-time country music and was also a big Elvis fan.

Nellie was known far and wide for her delicious sweet tea, we called it Nellie Tea.

Even though Nellie was born with a disability she blossomed. She passed her driver’s test, got a license, and traveled with her family. She continued to drive up until just a few years ago and recently reminded us that her driver’s license was good until 2024.

Although Nellie could not read, she painstakingly copied the entire bible three times. Nellie had great faith and loved the Lord with all her heart.

She was a member of the Birdseye First Pentecostal Church where she enjoyed volunteering in the children’s preschool ministry.

Nellie had a real sweet tooth! She loved ice cream, fresh peaches, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate gravy.

Nellie enjoyed vacations, family get together, holidays, and most of all her birthday.

She loved spending time with friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her Best Friend Janice Eckerty (also her caretaker) and her dog Bella. Janice enabled Nellie to be at home for the last several years. She helped Nellie maintain a beautiful rose garden with wild bird feeders for all to enjoy.

She lived in the Birdseye Apartments where it was her first time living alone. She made lots of new friends there and they all looked out for one another.

Nellie loved the outdoors and especially fishing. But as she grew older you could often find Nellie at home relaxing with Janice and watching classic TV or “fishin’ shows”, or playing games with friends Billy and Linda.

Nellie was dearly loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph E. Le Mond & Silva A. Le Mond, her bother, Alva E. Le Mond, and nephew Jonathan David Le Mond.

She is survived by her nephew Michael LeMond, (Lori Le Mond), niece Michelle Mann (Kurt Mann), niece Susan Spears (Marty Spears), sister-in-law (Jerilyn Le Mond), a great-niece Lela Spears and a great-nephew Jonathan Le Mond.

Visitation will be held on, , at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until 12:00 pm (fast time) with graveside funeral services starting at 1:00 pm at Eckerty Cemetery, Eckerty, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Miss Nellie Catherine Le Mond.