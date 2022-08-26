Old National Foundation Announces $20,0000 Grant to SWICACC

Old National Foundation is pleased to announce a $20,000 grant to the Southwest Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition Inc. in Jasper, Indiana. Funds will be used to finalize renovation including supplies and materials at Center on 5th in Jasper.

The Southwest Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition known as SWICACC is a non-profit organization providing services to child abuse victims and their caregivers in the southwest Indiana counties of Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer.

