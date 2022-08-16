Open Mic Night Friday August 19th at St. Meinrad American Legion

The St. Meinrad American Legion, Post 366, will sponsor Open Mic Night on Friday, August 19 from 7-11 central time.

Musician sign-ups will begin at 6 pm central time. Bring your guitar, fiddle, or banjo, and share your talent! Sound and mics will be provided, and a drum set will also be available.

Depending on sign-ups, each performer will take the stage for approx. 15 minutes.

There is no cover charge, and the public is welcome to come to enjoy some great live music and experience local talent.

For more information, please contact Carol (Ubelhor) Troesch/ Inkspot Productions, LLC at https://www.facebook.com/InkspotProductionsLLC, via email at writstuf@psci.net, or 812-309-8523