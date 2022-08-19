Patoka Lake Clean Up Day set for Sept. 24

The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on , Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office, 4512 N. Cuzco Road, Dubois.

Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and will be assigned an area to pick up trash and recycling. At 11 a.m., all volunteers will return to the dam for a free fish fry, door prizes, and goodie bags.

Each year volunteers pick up more than 2,000 pounds of trash and recycling during this event. All supplies are provided. Wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, and long pants.

Service and youth groups are asked to register in advance by emailing Dana Reckelhoff at dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov.

For more information, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 or check the Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee Facebook page for updates.