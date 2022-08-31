Patoka Lake Full Moon 5K Saturday September 10th

Registration is open for Patoka Lake’s Full Moon 5K, which will be on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m.

The race is 3.1 miles and will be run on roadways, a well-maintained gravel path, and a paved bike trail lit by moonlight and tiki torches. All proceeds from this event will go to support Patoka’s educational ambassador birds of prey. Early registration is $25, which includes a race T-shirt, and can be completed at fullmoon5K.itsyourrace.com.

For more information or to sponsor this event, contact race director Dana Reckelhoff at 812-685-2447 or by email at dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov.