Patricia Ann Parr, age 79, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Prairie Village and Rehabilitation Center, Washington, Indiana.

She was born April 6, 1943, in Daviess County, Indiana, to Patrick Smith and Frances (Riney) McCafferty. Patricia worked as a carhop until her graduation from Washington Catholic High School in 1961. Patricia enjoyed playing Bunko, going fishing, and playing with her cat, Tigger. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Parr; her first husband, Larry Andis; her father; mother and stepfather, Virgil McCafferty.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bob) Knepp; two sons, Robert & Barry Andis; a sister, Sue (Don) Rumble; an aunt, Judy Riney; 7 grandchildren, Kaleb, Kenzie, Abbi, and Ashton Knepp, Lauren, Emma, and Christian Andis, all of Washington; and a niece, Debbie Williams of Vincennes.

A private graveside service will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com