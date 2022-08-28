Paul F. Fischer, age 79, of Huntingburg, formerly of Newburgh, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence.

He was born September 4, 1942, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Christian J. and Mildred M. (Dearing) Fischer. Paul worked as a master carpenter; served in the United States Army, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gary Alan Fischer and Stephen J. Fischer.

Paul is survived by six siblings, Marlene C. (Paul D.) Ralph of Haubstadt, Ind., James L. Fischer of Evansville, Ind., Claude “Mike” Fischer of Milltown, Ind., Roger J. (Pat) Fischer of Huntingburg, Ind., Daniel R. (Sheila) Fischer of French Lick, Ind. and Gene P. Fischer of Huntingburg, Ind.; and sister-in-law, Judy Fischer of Huntingburg, Ind.

Friends may call for visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m., E.D.T., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com