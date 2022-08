The suspect in a weekend murder in Marion is just 16 years old. Police arrested the teen after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning. No one is saying what led up to the shooting. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old man, it’s not clear how or if the suspect knew the victim. Prosecutors asked a judge to hold the teen on a half-million dollars bond until his next court appearance.

