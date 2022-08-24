Purdue Extension to Host Dubois County Local Food Expo August 30th

Purdue Extension will be hosting the Dubois County Local Foods Expo on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The event will feature area farms with a pop-up farmers’ market as well as presentations exploring what local food production currently looks like and how it contributes to the health of county residents and our local economy.

The expo will occur at Sultan’s Run Golf Club, 1490 N. Meridian Road, Jasper, IN, with activities beginning at 5:00 PM EST. The evening will feature a three-course meal of locally sourced foods prepared by Jasper’s own Chef Phil Barth, Sultan Run’s Golf Club, as well as a cash bar stocked with local breweries and wineries.

The Keynote speaker for the evening will be Sarah Brackney, local producer and Purdue Extension Educator in Daviess County. A Dubois County panel of local experts will later discuss food from production to regulations to marketing and use. The evening will conclude with visitation with our local growers.

Due to meals and limited seating, online reservations are required at bit.ly/DuCoLocalFoods with the cost for this event being $25.00 per person. Individuals with questions can contact Purdue Extension at ph.(812)482-1782 or email at cebrewer@purdue.edu